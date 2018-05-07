Bella Hadid Wears Epic Leather Look at Met Gala 2018!
Bella Hadid is serving a look while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.
The 21-year-old model is looking so fierce in her partially leather gown, which features a long veil.
Make sure to see pics from last year’s gala, where Bella ditched her underwear and wore a sheer catsuit on the red carpet!
This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
