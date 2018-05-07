Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 10:10 pm

Blake Lively looks stunning in a ruby red gown while walking the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress told Vogue in March that her look is her “favorite dress ever” and at the time, over 600 hours had already been put into creating it.

Blake is wearing over $2 million of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. She wears a custom made halo with over 100 carats of nude champagne diamonds, a pair of 30 carat Colombian emerald and diamond earrings set in 18 karat gold, an armful of gold bracelets, 3 diamond and ruby rings, and her personal Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.

Blake‘s husband Ryan Reynolds was overseas doing press for Deadpool 2, so she walked the carpet with shoe designer Christian Louboutin instead!

FYI: Blake is wearing a custom Versace dress, custom Christian Louboutin shoes, a custom Judith Lieber bag, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
