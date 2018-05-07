Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Hold Hands in Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Met Gala 2018!

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have arrived and they’re looking like one hot couple!

The pair held hands while at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Bradley and Irina have been rarely photographed together at events.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.