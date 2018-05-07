Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 12:25 am

Carrie Underwood Debuts 'Cry Pretty' Music Video - Watch Now!

Carrie Underwood Debuts 'Cry Pretty' Music Video - Watch Now!

Carrie Underwood has released the music video for her new single, “Cry Pretty”!

The country superstar and American Idol alum debuted the video on Sunday (May 6), providing an exclusive premiere during Idol‘s live episode.

This is Carrie‘s first music video since suffering a frightening fall that left her with over 40 stitches to her face and wrist, which she also broke. The video also features several close-ups of her face following the surgery.

Watch the music video for “Cry Pretty” below!
Photos: YouTube: Carrie Underwood
Posted to: Carrie Underwood, Music, Video

