Cate Blanchett Looks Chic Arriving in France for Cannes Film Festival 2018!

Cate Blanchett is looking stunning!

The Thor: Ragnarok actress was spotted arriving at the airport on Sunday (May 6) just ahead of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in Nice, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cate Blanchett

Cate looked very stylish in a matching two-piece outfit and a black blouse as she made her way to her ride. She also stopped to greet fans and sign autographs on her way out.

Cate stars in the highly anticipated Ocean’s 8 alongside other high-profile stars like Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway.