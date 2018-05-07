Top Stories
Katy Perry Is Back to Long Black Hair on 'American Idol' - See Her Latest Look!

http://cdn02.cdn.justjared.com/wp-content/uploads/headlines/2018/05/american-idol-top-contestants-announced.jpg

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 1:53 am

Cate Blanchett Looks Chic Arriving in France for Cannes Film Festival 2018!

Cate Blanchett Looks Chic Arriving in France for Cannes Film Festival 2018!

Cate Blanchett is looking stunning!

The Thor: Ragnarok actress was spotted arriving at the airport on Sunday (May 6) just ahead of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in Nice, France.

Cate looked very stylish in a matching two-piece outfit and a black blouse as she made her way to her ride. She also stopped to greet fans and sign autographs on her way out.

Cate stars in the highly anticipated Ocean’s 8 alongside other high-profile stars like Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway.
cate blanchett france 2018 may 01
cate blanchett france 2018 may 02
cate blanchett france 2018 may 03
cate blanchett france 2018 may 04
cate blanchett france 2018 may 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Cate Blanchett

