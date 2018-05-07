Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 4:30 am

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Chic in Pink While Returning to LA!

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Chic in Pink While Returning to LA!

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a fashionable flyer!

The 48-year-old actress was spotted arriving back from a trip on Sunday (May 6) in Los Angeles.

Catherine has an exciting new project in the works: an upcoming dark comedy series called Queen America heading to Facebook’s new video platform, Facebook Watch.

Here’s the synopsis, via Deadline: “Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Queen America is a dark comedy about Vicki Ellis (Zeta-Jones), the most renowned (and ruthless) pageant coach in the state, and the hapless Samantha Stone who hopes Vicki can mold her into worthwhile contender for the title of Miss America.”
