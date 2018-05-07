Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 8:07 pm

Dakota Fanning Goes Angelic For Met Gala 2018

Dakota Fanning steps out in a stunning white gown at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 24-year-old actor dolled up in a gorgeous custom Miu Miu gown with Fred Leighton jewels for the annual fashion event.

Dakota skipped last year’s fashion gala, however, she was at the event in 2016. You can check out her previous look HERE!

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
