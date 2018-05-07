Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 10:07 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 6 Athletes Revealed!

Next Slide »

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018: Top 6 Athletes Revealed!

Week two just ended on Dancing With the Stars: Athletes and two more contestants are already gone, leaving the Top 6 athletes this season.

The show’s 26th season is only four-weeks long and there will be several eliminations each week to give us a winner on May 21.

CHECK OUT: Who Went Home on DWTS: Athletes Week Two?

America voted live during the season premiere and the votes from home were added to the scores from the judges to determine the bottom two.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 6…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr