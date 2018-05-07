Daniel Kaluuya Suits Up in Prada for Met Gala 2018!

Daniel Kaluuya looks so sharp while making his entrance on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 29-year-old Oscar-nominated actor is making his first appearance at the gala after a huge year.

Daniel was up for an Oscar this year for his work in 2017′s Get Out and he was part of the cast of the blockbuster Marvel movie Black Panther.

FYI: Daniel is wearing a Prada look with a David Yurman ring and Jason of Beverly Hills bracelets.