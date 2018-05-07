Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 6:22 pm

Daniel Kaluuya Suits Up in Prada for Met Gala 2018!

Daniel Kaluuya Suits Up in Prada for Met Gala 2018!

Daniel Kaluuya looks so sharp while making his entrance on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 29-year-old Oscar-nominated actor is making his first appearance at the gala after a huge year.

Daniel was up for an Oscar this year for his work in 2017′s Get Out and he was part of the cast of the blockbuster Marvel movie Black Panther.

FYI: Daniel is wearing a Prada look with a David Yurman ring and Jason of Beverly Hills bracelets.
Just Jared on Facebook
daniel kaluuya met gala 2018 01
daniel kaluuya met gala 2018 02
daniel kaluuya met gala 2018 03
daniel kaluuya met gala 2018 04
daniel kaluuya met gala 2018 05
daniel kaluuya met gala 2018 06
daniel kaluuya met gala 2018 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Daniel Kaluuya, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr