Mon, 07 May 2018 at 7:38 pm

Diane Kruger Stuns in Blue Gown With Long Train at Met Gala 2018

Diane Kruger‘s 2018 Met Gala look is pretty epic.

The 41-year-old In the Fade actress turned heads at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

She wore a strapless aquamarine mini dress embellished with silver details and a major train, completing her look with a matching veil.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Diane is wearing a custom Prabal Gurung gown, custom Gianvito Rossi shoes, a custom Philip Treacy head piece, Tasaki jewelry, and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

