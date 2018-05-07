Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 11:57 pm

Donald Glover Rocks Purple Gucci Suit for Met Gala 2018

Donald Glover looks super cool on the carpet while arriving at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actor/rapper rocked a light purple tux with black detailing along with white and gold loafers for the fashion event.

ICYMI, Donald dropped his new song “This Is America” – which delivers a very political message!

FYI: Donald is wearing a custom Gucci suit and Gucci loafers.

