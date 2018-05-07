Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 6:40 pm

Donatella Versace Arrives for Met Gala 2018 Co-Hosting Duties!

Donatella Versace, one of the co-hosts of the 2018 Met Gala, has arrived for the big night.

The 63-year-old fashion mogul posed for photos on the star-studded red carpet at the annual event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Donatella, Rihanna, Amal Clooney, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Check out all the photos of Donatella at the Met Gala…
