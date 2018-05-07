Donatella Versace Arrives for Met Gala 2018 Co-Hosting Duties!

Donatella Versace, one of the co-hosts of the 2018 Met Gala, has arrived for the big night.

The 63-year-old fashion mogul posed for photos on the star-studded red carpet at the annual event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Donatella, Rihanna, Amal Clooney, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

