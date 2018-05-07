Eiza Gonzalez Gives Off Chic Nun Vibes at Met Gala 2018

Eiza Gonzalez channels a sexy nun at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 28-year-old Baby Driver actress turned heads at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eiza Gonzalez

She wore a black and white cut-out ensemble featuring sequins, gloves, a white cape, blue jewels, and sparkling tears on her face.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Eiza is wearing Prabal Gurung with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and TASAKI Atelier jewelry.