Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 11:14 pm

Elon Musk & Grimes Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Met Gala 2018!

Elon Musk & Grimes Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Met Gala 2018!

Elon Musk and Grimes are dating!

The 46-year-old SpaceX founder and the 30-year-old musician made their red carpet debut together as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elon Musk

After rumors swirled of a quiet romance between the two in the press recently, the two made it official with a public appearance at the event.

Elon has publicly showed his support for her music, having tweeted out her “Venus Fly” video with Janelle Monae: “Best music video art I’ve seen in a while,” he wrote.

FYI: Grimes is wearing a Tesla choker.
Just Jared on Facebook
elon musk grimes met gala 2018 01
elon musk grimes met gala 2018 03
elon musk grimes met gala 2018 04
elon musk grimes met gala 2018 06

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Elon Musk, Grimes, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr