Elon Musk & Grimes Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Met Gala 2018!

Elon Musk and Grimes are dating!

The 46-year-old SpaceX founder and the 30-year-old musician made their red carpet debut together as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

After rumors swirled of a quiet romance between the two in the press recently, the two made it official with a public appearance at the event.

Elon has publicly showed his support for her music, having tweeted out her “Venus Fly” video with Janelle Monae: “Best music video art I’ve seen in a while,” he wrote.

FYI: Grimes is wearing a Tesla choker.