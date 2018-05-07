Emilia Clarke Strikes a Pose on the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2018!

Emilia Clarke is looking stunning on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 31-year-old Game of Thrones actress looked stunning in her Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress at the event.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.