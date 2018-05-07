Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 9:25 pm

Emilia Clarke Strikes a Pose on the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2018!

Emilia Clarke is looking stunning on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 31-year-old Game of Thrones actress looked stunning in her Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress at the event.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
emilia clarke met gala 2018 01
emilia clarke met gala 2018 02
emilia clarke met gala 2018 03
emilia clarke met gala 2018 04
emilia clarke met gala 2018 05

Photos: Getty Images
