Emily Ratajkowski Looks Angelic in Sleek Gold Gown at Met Gala 2018

Emily Ratajkowski shimmers at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 26-year-old model turned heads at the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

She wore a long-sleeve gold dress featuring a high slit and an open back, styling her hair into a braided updo with a silver headband.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

ICYMI, check out Emily‘s Van Gogh-inspired dress from last year’s Met Gala.

FYI: Emily is wearing Marc Jacobs with Jimmy Choo shoes.