Mon, 07 May 2018 at 10:52 pm

Emma Stone Stuns in Plunging Navy & Gold Gown at Met Gala 2018

Emma Stone Stuns in Plunging Navy & Gold Gown at Met Gala 2018

Emma Stone takes the plunge in a nautical-inspired dress at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 29-year-old La La Land star stepped out for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

She paired her navy gown, featuring gold detailing, with a gold clutch and black and white heels, styling her hair into a wavy side ‘do.

Emma posed with Nicolas Ghesquiere, French fashion designer and the current creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton.

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.
