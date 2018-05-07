Emma Stone Stuns in Plunging Navy & Gold Gown at Met Gala 2018

Emma Stone takes the plunge in a nautical-inspired dress at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 29-year-old La La Land star stepped out for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone

She paired her navy gown, featuring gold detailing, with a gold clutch and black and white heels, styling her hair into a wavy side ‘do.

Emma posed with Nicolas Ghesquiere, French fashion designer and the current creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton.

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.