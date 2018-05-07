Evan Rachel Wood Dazzles in Sequin Feather Cape at Met Gala 2018
Evan Rachel Wood is covered in gold feathers at the 2018 Met Gala!
The 30-year-old Westworld actress attended the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.
She paired her sequin feather cape with a black jumpsuit and black clutch.
This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
FYI: Evan is wearing custom Altuzarra with Fred Leighton jewelry.
