Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 10:01 pm

Evan Rachel Wood Dazzles in Sequin Feather Cape at Met Gala 2018

Evan Rachel Wood Dazzles in Sequin Feather Cape at Met Gala 2018

Evan Rachel Wood is covered in gold feathers at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 30-year-old Westworld actress attended the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Evan Rachel Wood

She paired her sequin feather cape with a black jumpsuit and black clutch.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Evan is wearing custom Altuzarra with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Evan also wore Altuzarra to last year’s Met Gala. Check out her look here.
Just Jared on Facebook
evan rachel wood dazzles in sequin feather cape at met gala 2018 01
evan rachel wood dazzles in sequin feather cape at met gala 2018 02
evan rachel wood dazzles in sequin feather cape at met gala 2018 03
evan rachel wood dazzles in sequin feather cape at met gala 2018 04
evan rachel wood dazzles in sequin feather cape at met gala 2018 05
evan rachel wood dazzles in sequin feather cape at met gala 2018 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Evan Rachel Wood, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr