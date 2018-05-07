Frances McDormand's Met Gala 2018 Look Needs to Be Seen!

Frances McDormand went for a very daring look at the 2018 Met Gala!

The Oscar winning actress walked the red carpet alongside Valentino‘s Pierpaolo Piccioli and Anne Hathaway at the annual event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City. She was totally working it while taking photos on the press line.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Frances is wearing Valentino.