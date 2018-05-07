G-Eazy Speaks Out After Arrest in Sweden: 'Embarrassed & Apologetic Beyond Words'

G-Eazy is speaking out after being convicted of assault and drug possession in Sweden.

“Grateful & blessed to be free & safe. Happy to be in Copenhagen tonight doing what I love most,” he wrote on his Instagram on Sunday (May 6).

“Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so f–king grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as f–k to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans. Thank you to everyone who’s held me down along the way and supported this journey, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Love.”

