Top Stories
Katy Perry Is Back to Long Black Hair on 'American Idol' - See Her Latest Look!

Katy Perry Is Back to Long Black Hair on 'American Idol' - See Her Latest Look!

http://cdn02.cdn.justjared.com/wp-content/uploads/headlines/2018/05/american-idol-top-contestants-announced.jpg

http://cdn02.cdn.justjared.com/wp-content/uploads/headlines/2018/05/american-idol-top-contestants-announced.jpg

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Was Melania Trump Really Trying to Copy Beyonce's Style with This Outfit?

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 12:55 am

G-Eazy Speaks Out After Arrest in Sweden: 'Embarrassed & Apologetic Beyond Words'

G-Eazy Speaks Out After Arrest in Sweden: 'Embarrassed & Apologetic Beyond Words'

G-Eazy is speaking out after being convicted of assault and drug possession in Sweden.

“Grateful & blessed to be free & safe. Happy to be in Copenhagen tonight doing what I love most,” he wrote on his Instagram on Sunday (May 6).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of G-Eazy

“Embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident, but above all I’m so f–king grateful they let me go, craziest experience of my life, awful night with a lot of bad luck and some even worse decisions but like I said I’m grateful as f–k to be a free man, back on tour performing for the fans. Thank you to everyone who’s held me down along the way and supported this journey, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Love.”

See his full statement on his Instagram. For more about the original arrest, click here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: G-Eazy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr