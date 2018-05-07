Gabrielle Union Glows on the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2018!
Gabrielle Union looks beautiful on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.
The 45-year-old Breaking In actress stunned in a Prabal Gurung dress, Tasaki jewels, Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Tyler Ellis clutch.
This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.