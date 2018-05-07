Top Stories
Gary Oldman & Wife Gisele Schmidt Couple Up at Met Gala 2018!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 6:42 pm

Gary Oldman & Wife Gisele Schmidt Couple Up at Met Gala 2018!

Gary Oldman & Wife Gisele Schmidt Couple Up at Met Gala 2018!

Gary Oldman was joined by his wife Gisele Schmidt while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 60-year-old actor stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

While on the carpet, Gary opened up about what could be Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour‘s last Met Gala.

“All great things must come to an end,” Gary said, calling her stewardship “an incredible run.”

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour.

FYI: Gary is wearing a Prada suit.

Photos: Getty
