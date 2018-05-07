Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 9:49 am

George & Amal Clooney Have a Date Night to Celebrate His Birthday!

George & Amal Clooney Have a Date Night to Celebrate His Birthday!

George and Amal Clooney hold hands while enjoying a glam night out in New York City!

The couple were celebrating George’s 57th birthday that night, Sunday (May 6), at Laconda Verde in the Big Apple.

Amal has a big day coming up – she’s serving as one of the hosts of the 2018 Met Gala, which is tonight. The couple are expected to be among the many celebs walking the star-studded red carpet later tonight. Stay tuned!

Check out the newest photos of George and Amal Clooney celebrating his birthday…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Amal Alamuddin Clooney, George Clooney

