Gigi Hadid Is a Vision in Versace at Met Gala 2018

Gigi Hadid is looking stunning on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model looked beautiful in her Versace ensemble at the gala. Sister Bella Hadid was also in attendance.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.