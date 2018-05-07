Hailee Steinfeld Wears a Crown on Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet

Hailee Steinfeld makes her entrance on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 21-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and singer stuck to the theme of the night with the crown on her head.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

This is the eighth time that Hailee has attended the Met Gala. See all of her previous looks!

FYI: Hailee is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.