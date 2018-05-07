How Much Does it Cost to Attend Met Gala 2018?

Top Stories
The Met Gala is strictly an invite-only event, where Anna Wintour reportedly gets final say over every invitation.

However, many may be wondering…what does it cost to get a seat at a table?

The New York Times reports that tickets cost $30,000 apiece, and tables cost around $275,000. The money from the ticket sales goes towards the Costume Institute.

This doesn’t mean that every guest pays for their own ticket, however. Celebrities are often invited by a fashion label as a guest.

Anna Wintour also apparently invites up-and-coming designers who may not be able to afford a table or a ticket.
