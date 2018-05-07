Influencer Liza Koshy Makes Her Met Gala Debut

Liza Koshy steps out in a sheer dress at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 22-year-old digital influencer stunned in a black Alessandra Rich dress, with a Peter Pan-collar and rhinestone accessories for her first ever Met Gala.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

