2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 6:15 pm

Influencer Liza Koshy Makes Her Met Gala Debut

Influencer Liza Koshy Makes Her Met Gala Debut

Liza Koshy steps out in a sheer dress at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 22-year-old digital influencer stunned in a black Alessandra Rich dress, with a Peter Pan-collar and rhinestone accessories for her first ever Met Gala.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

