Look Back at the Met Gala Red Carpet From 10 Years Ago!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 12:15 pm

Is Beyonce Attending Met Gala 2018?

Is Beyonce Attending Met Gala 2018?

Beyonce always stuns when she walks the red carpet at the Met Gala, but rumor is, she may not be attending this year!

The superstar hasn’t attended the annual event since 2016, and ET spoke with a source saying she actually planned to go this year.

However, Jay-Z surprised her with a trip!

Jay-Z surprised her with a trip because he felt she needed to relax before her tour,” the source told the publication.

Beyonce was allegedly going to wear a Dundas creation for the big event.

No official word has been given if Beyonce will attend or not, so stay tuned!

Click through the gallery to see some of Beyonce’s Met Gala looks…
