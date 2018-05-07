Mon, 07 May 2018 at 3:43 pm
Is Kanye West Joining Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2018?
- Kanye West may not be attending the Met Gala – find out where he’s been spending time – TMZ
- Hailee Steinfeld has attended so many Met Galas! – Just Jared Jr
- Adele had the coolest birthday party – Lainey Gossip
- Ryan Murphy wants to do a show highlighting the #MeToo movement – DListed
- Jeffrey Tambor spilled details about his exit from Transparent – TooFab
- John McCain made a surprising announcement – Towleroad
- This is everything KJ Apa has ever said about his love life – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Kanye West, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet