Top Stories
Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 3:43 pm

Is Kanye West Joining Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2018?

Is Kanye West Joining Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2018?
  • Kanye West may not be attending the Met Gala – find out where he’s been spending time – TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld has attended so many Met Galas! – Just Jared Jr
  • Adele had the coolest birthday party – Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Murphy wants to do a show highlighting the #MeToo movement – DListed
  • Jeffrey Tambor spilled details about his exit from TransparentTooFab
  • John McCain made a surprising announcement – Towleroad
  • This is everything KJ Apa has ever said about his love life – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr