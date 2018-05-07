Janet Jackson to Receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards 2018!

Janet Jackson is set to receive a huge honor – the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, E News reports!

In addition, the superstar will perform at the May 20 awards show, which will be her first televised live performance in 9 years.

Janet has received 18 Billboard Music Award nominations over the years and she’s won 10 times.

Past recipients of the award include Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Céline Dion (2016) and Cher (2017).

