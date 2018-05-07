Top Stories
Katy Perry Is Back to Long Black Hair on 'American Idol' - See Her Latest Look!

Katy Perry Is Back to Long Black Hair on 'American Idol' - See Her Latest Look!

See the Top 5 Contestants on 'American Idol'!

See the Top 5 Contestants on 'American Idol'!

It Looks Like Kim Kardashian Is Going to Be Announcing a Big New Business Venture...

It Looks Like Kim Kardashian Is Going to Be Announcing a Big New Business Venture...

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 8:45 am

Janet Jackson to Receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards 2018!

Janet Jackson to Receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards 2018!

Janet Jackson is set to receive a huge honor – the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, E News reports!

In addition, the superstar will perform at the May 20 awards show, which will be her first televised live performance in 9 years.

Janet has received 18 Billboard Music Award nominations over the years and she’s won 10 times.

Past recipients of the award include Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Céline Dion (2016) and Cher (2017).

Be sure to stick with Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the whole show and red carpet on Sunday (May 20)!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Janet Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr