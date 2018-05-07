Jennifer Connelly & Paul Bettany Couple Up at Met Gala 2018!

Top Stories
Jennifer Connelly shimmers and shines on the red carpet in her unique outfit at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actress was joined at the event by her husband Paul Bettany, 46.

You can see Paul on the big screen right now in the movie Avengers: Infinity War, which just broke the record to become the fastest movie to reach the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Louis Vuitton gown. Paul is wearing head-to-toe Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.
