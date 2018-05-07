Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Return to the Met Gala Carpet!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez walk the red carpet together while attending the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

This is the second time that the couple has attended the event together. They made their red carpet debut last year at the annual gala!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Balmain dress and shoes with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She also used makeup by Jennifer Lopez for Inglot Cosmetics. Alex is wearing Balmain.