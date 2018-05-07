Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 9:16 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Return to the Met Gala Carpet!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Return to the Met Gala Carpet!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez walk the red carpet together while attending the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

This is the second time that the couple has attended the event together. They made their red carpet debut last year at the annual gala!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Balmain dress and shoes with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She also used makeup by Jennifer Lopez for Inglot Cosmetics. Alex is wearing Balmain.

Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez met gala 2018 01
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez met gala 2018 02
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez met gala 2018 03
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez met gala 2018 04
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez met gala 2018 05
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez met gala 2018 06
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez met gala 2018 07
jennifer lopez alex rodriguez met gala 2018 08

Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr