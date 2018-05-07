Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 9:19 am

Josh Brolin Admits He Has 'Crush' On 'Deadpool 2' Co-star Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds flashes a smile alongside his co-star Josh Brolin while attending a photo call for their anticipated film Deadpool 2 held at the Villa Magna Hotel on Monday (May 7) in Madrid, Spain.

Josh, 50, recently revealed that was inspired to join Deadpool 2 – in which he plays Cable – after seeing Ryan, 41, star in The Proposal with Sandra Bullock.

“I was a secret fan of The Proposal, having watched it several times by myself,” Josh told EW. “I told Ryan. I was like, ‘I don’t know why this is, and I don’t know what this means psychologically, behaviourally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you’.”

“He’s mentioned it many times, which is weird to me because he’s so tough,” Ryan added. “I would just never imagine that. Like, he pretends he’s, like, all sort of New Agey sometimes and all this stuff, but deep down inside I just think his heart is made of some, like, jagged chunk of Yosemite granite. I don’t buy that underneath all this textured skin is a sweet little angel that loves romantic comedies. I don’t buy it. Not for a second.”
Credit: Sean Thorton; Photos: WENN
