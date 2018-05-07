Julianne Moore & Margot Robbie Arrive in France For Cannes Film Festival 2018!

Julianne Moore and Margot Robbie were all smiles while arriving in France!

The two actresses both touched down at French airports on their way to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Monday (May 7) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

Margot looked cute in a bright yellow sweater while making her way through the Charles-de-Gaulle airport while Julianne could be seen at the Nice Aiport.

Last year, Julianne attended the event for her film Wonderstruck.

Cannes Film Fest will kick off on May 8th and continue through May 19th.