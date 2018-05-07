Justin Theroux Makes Return to Met Gala After 14 Years Away!

Justin Theroux looks so dapper while walking the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

This is the 46-year-old actor’s second time attending the event and the last time he was there was in 2004!

Justin is making a return to the Met Gala after 14 years away. It has been three months since he split from wife Jennifer Aniston, who has never attended the ball. Find out all the major stars who have not attended the event.

FYI: Justin is wearing Louis Vuitton.