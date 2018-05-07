Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 11:32 pm

Justin Theroux Makes Return to Met Gala After 14 Years Away!

Justin Theroux looks so dapper while walking the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

This is the 46-year-old actor’s second time attending the event and the last time he was there was in 2004!

Justin is making a return to the Met Gala after 14 years away. It has been three months since he split from wife Jennifer Aniston, who has never attended the ball. Find out all the major stars who have not attended the event.

FYI: Justin is wearing Louis Vuitton.
