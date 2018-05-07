Karlie Kloss & Tiffany Haddish Buddy Up at Met Gala 2018!

Karlie Kloss arrives alongside dates for the night – designer Brandon Maxwell and Tiffany Haddish – at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 25-year-old model/businesswoman showed off a little skin in a black cutout dress while the 38-year-old Girls Trip actress went chic in a white top and sparkling black trousers.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Tiffany‘s outfit is by Brandon Maxwell. Karlie is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress.