2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 9:29 pm

Karlie Kloss & Tiffany Haddish Buddy Up at Met Gala 2018!

Karlie Kloss arrives alongside dates for the night – designer Brandon Maxwell and Tiffany Haddish – at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 25-year-old model/businesswoman showed off a little skin in a black cutout dress while the 38-year-old Girls Trip actress went chic in a white top and sparkling black trousers.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Tiffany‘s outfit is by Brandon Maxwell. Karlie is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress.
