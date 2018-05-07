Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 7:08 pm

Kate Bosworth Goes Angelic for Met Gala 2018

Kate Bosworth Goes Angelic for Met Gala 2018

Kate Bosworth goes glam on the carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress nailed the theme in a gold tulle dress and matching pearl and lace veil as she stepped out for the biggest night in fashion.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Bosworth

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Kate is wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown, Tacori jewelry, and Manolo Blahnik shoes while carrying a Jeffrey Levinson clutch.
Photos: Getty
    She looks like Natalie Portman’s blonde sister.