Kate Upton Goes Glam on the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2018!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 10:20 pm

Kate Upton looks radiant at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress, who recently appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, looked exquisite in an emerald Zac Posen gown at the chic event.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
