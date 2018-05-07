Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 9:00 pm

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Couple Up For Met Gala Debut!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Couple Up For Met Gala Debut!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster coupled up on the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

The duo stepped out at the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

On the carpet, Katharine told ET the couple were having a “fun date night,” adding that getting ready for the event was “a lot of work!”

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour.

FYI: Katharine is wearing a Georges Chakra gown, Jimmy Choo shoes and VSA Designs jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Met Gala

Getty
