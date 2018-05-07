Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 7:24 pm

Katherine Langford Wears Gorgeous Red Gown For First Met Gala

Katherine Langford Wears Gorgeous Red Gown For First Met Gala

Katherine Langford wows in a gorgeous red gown forthe 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 22-year-old 13 Reasons Why actress actually accessorized her look with gold-dipped fingers!

It’s also reported that Katherine is wearing a matching studded cross, and 13.6-carat ring, which are on loan from M.S. Rau Antiques, who have listed the jewelry as a gift Pope Paul VI presented to the United Nations in 1965.

WOW!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katherine Langford

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
