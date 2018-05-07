Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 1:05 pm

Katy Perry Crafts Perfect Response After Luke Bryan Jokes That She's Pregnant

Katy Perry Crafts Perfect Response After Luke Bryan Jokes That She's Pregnant

Katy Perry had the best response when Luke Bryan told everyone she was pregnant (she’s not).

While answering questions at an American Idol event, Luke joked with reporters, who were talking to Katy about Orlando Bloom, “And she’s pregnant!” he said, before adding, “I’m just playing!”

“I’ll have some private conversations with him and his manager after this,” Katy responded. “The only thing I’m pregnant with is an In-N-Out burger right after this.”

Pictured inside: Katy Perry stepping out ahead of the 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday (May 7).
