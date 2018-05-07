Kerry Washington Is a Golden Goddess at Met Gala 2018!

Kerry Washington is a golden goddess at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The Scandal actress, who recently wrapped her hit series with the finale in April, looked glamorous in her golden Ralph Lauren ensemble.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kerry Washington

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.