2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 9:00 pm

Kim Kardashian Is a Golden Goddess at Met Gala 2018!

Kim Kardashian is blowing everyone away with her stunning look on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 37-year-old reality star looks like a golden goddess in her gown, which was adorned with two crosses to fit the Catholicism theme. She also wore two cross necklaces.

Kim went solo at the event, sans husband Kanye West. She did have plenty of family members in attendance though as mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall and Kylie Jenner were all there.

Here is what Kim had to say about her dress at last year’s gala!

FYI: Kim is wearing a Versace dress.
