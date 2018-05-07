Kris Jenner & Boyfriend Corey Gamble Keep It Regal at Met Gala 2018

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble couple up for the 2018 Met Gala!

The 62-year-old TV personality and her beau stepped out for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kris Jenner

Kris looked elegant in a black feather dress with gold details and purple eye makeup, which matched Corey‘s purple tux.

“I’m going to wait to see what [my daughters] have on,” Kris told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s one of my favorite things to do, stand up at the top of the stairs and watch them walk in.”

FYI: Kris and Corey are wearing Tommy Hilfiger.