Lana Del Rey & Jared Leto Are a Gucci Gang at Met Gala 2018!

Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto are bringing the religious glam with their Gucci looks at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Lana‘s heart look channels Mother Mary and the seven sorrows. The two were accompanied by Gucci‘s creative director Alessandro Michele.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.