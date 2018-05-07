Lena Waithe Wears Her Pride at Met Gala 2018!
Lena Waithe is wearing her pride at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.
The 33-year-old Master of None actress and screenwriter put on a colorful display at the event.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lena Waithe
FYI: Lena is wearing a custom Carolina Hererra suit and cape and Verdura brooches.
This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.