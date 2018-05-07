Lily Collins Carries Rosary Beads on Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet

Lily Collins looked stunning while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 29-year-old actress held onto rosary beads while stepping out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

Lily‘s outfit is reportedly a nod to painting of Our Lady of Sorrows.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour.

FYI: Lily is wearing Givenchy and a Clare Waight Keller crown.