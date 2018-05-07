Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 7:22 pm

Lily Collins Carries Rosary Beads on Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet

Lily Collins Carries Rosary Beads on Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet

Lily Collins looked stunning while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 29-year-old actress held onto rosary beads while stepping out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Collins

Lily‘s outfit is reportedly a nod to painting of Our Lady of Sorrows.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour.

FYI: Lily is wearing Givenchy and a Clare Waight Keller crown.

Just Jared on Facebook
lily collins 2018 met gala red carpet 01
lily collins 2018 met gala red carpet 02
lily collins 2018 met gala red carpet 03
lily collins 2018 met gala red carpet 04
lily collins 2018 met gala red carpet 05
lily collins 2018 met gala red carpet 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Lily Collins, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr