Look Back at the Met Gala Red Carpet From 10 Years Ago!

The 2018 Met Gala is tonight, and we’re taking a moment to look back at the Met Gala looks from 10 years ago back in 2008!

Some of the notable guests included Taylor Swift, David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Henry Cavill, Julia Roberts, Diane Kruger, Joshua Jackson, Sara Silverman, Elizabeth Banks, Claire Danes, Rachel Bilson, Hayden Christensen, Dominic Cooper, Karolina Kurkova, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Emmy Rossum, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Hilary Duff, Beyonce, Naomi Watts, Eva Longoria, Gisele Bundchen, Eva Mendes, Liv Tyler, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Mischa Barton, Fergie, Scarlett Johansson, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton, Tom Welling, George Clooney, Lake Bell, Jimmy Fallon, Kristin Davis, Camilla Belle, Michelle Monaghan, Janet Jackson, Thandie Newton, Kate Mara, Emile Hirsch, John Mayer, Venus Williams, Mary J Blige, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Zoe Kravitz, Ziyi Zhang, Amanda Peet, Donald and Melania Trump, Christina Ricci, Michelle Trachtenberg, Rosamund Pike, Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley, Jennifer Connelly, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Doutzen Kroes, and of course, Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer.

The theme that evening for the looks was superheroes! Click through the gallery to see all the looks from 10 years ago.

