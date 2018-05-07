Top Stories
Look Back at the Met Gala Red Carpet From 10 Years Ago!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 9:30 am

The 2018 Met Gala is tonight, and we’re taking a moment to look back at the Met Gala looks from 10 years ago back in 2008!

Some of the notable guests included Taylor Swift, David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Henry Cavill, Julia Roberts, Diane Kruger, Joshua Jackson, Sara Silverman, Elizabeth Banks, Claire Danes, Rachel Bilson, Hayden Christensen, Dominic Cooper, Karolina Kurkova, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Emmy Rossum, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Hilary Duff, Beyonce, Naomi Watts, Eva Longoria, Gisele Bundchen, Eva Mendes, Liv Tyler, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Mischa Barton, Fergie, Scarlett Johansson, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton, Tom Welling, George Clooney, Lake Bell, Jimmy Fallon, Kristin Davis, Camilla Belle, Michelle Monaghan, Janet Jackson, Thandie Newton, Kate Mara, Emile Hirsch, John Mayer, Venus Williams, Mary J Blige, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Zoe Kravitz, Ziyi Zhang, Amanda Peet, Donald and Melania Trump, Christina Ricci, Michelle Trachtenberg, Rosamund Pike, Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley, Jennifer Connelly, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Doutzen Kroes, and of course, Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer.

The theme that evening for the looks was superheroes! Click through the gallery to see all the looks from 10 years ago.

And stick with Just Jared tonight as we’ll be live blogging fashion’s biggest night.
met gala 2008 look back 01
met gala 2008 look back 02
met gala 2008 look back 03
met gala 2008 look back 04
met gala 2008 look back 05
met gala 2008 look back 06
met gala 2008 look back 07
met gala 2008 look back 08
met gala 2008 look back 09
met gala 2008 look back 10
met gala 2008 look back 11
met gala 2008 look back 12
met gala 2008 look back 13
met gala 2008 look back 14
met gala 2008 look back 15
met gala 2008 look back 16
met gala 2008 look back 17
met gala 2008 look back 18
met gala 2008 look back 19
met gala 2008 look back 20
met gala 2008 look back 21
met gala 2008 look back 22
met gala 2008 look back 23
met gala 2008 look back 24
met gala 2008 look back 25
met gala 2008 look back 26
met gala 2008 look back 27
met gala 2008 look back 28
met gala 2008 look back 29
met gala 2008 look back 30
met gala 2008 look back 31
met gala 2008 look back 32
met gala 2008 look back 33
met gala 2008 look back 34
met gala 2008 look back 35
met gala 2008 look back 36
met gala 2008 look back 37
met gala 2008 look back 38
met gala 2008 look back 39
met gala 2008 look back 40
met gala 2008 look back 41
met gala 2008 look back 42
met gala 2008 look back 43
met gala 2008 look back 44
met gala 2008 look back 45
met gala 2008 look back 46
met gala 2008 look back 47
met gala 2008 look back 48
met gala 2008 look back 49
met gala 2008 look back 50
met gala 2008 look back 51
met gala 2008 look back 52
met gala 2008 look back 53
met gala 2008 look back 54
met gala 2008 look back 55
met gala 2008 look back 56
met gala 2008 look back 57
met gala 2008 look back 58
met gala 2008 look back 59
met gala 2008 look back 60
met gala 2008 look back 61
met gala 2008 look back 62
met gala 2008 look back 63
met gala 2008 look back 64
met gala 2008 look back 65

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Met Gala

