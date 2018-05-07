'Luke Cage' Season 2 Trailer Teases So Much to Come - Watch Now!

Luke Cage season two is coming soon!

Netflix just debuted the new trailer, as well as new stills and artwork, for the second season of the Marvel collaboration.

After clearing his name, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

The second season will debut on June 22, 2018.