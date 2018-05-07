Madonna Hits the Carpet Ahead of Met Gala Performance!

Madonna covered up in netting while attending the 2018 Met Gala!

The superstar also rocked a crown while hitting the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

Madonna is set to perform later in the evening.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour.

FYI: Madonna is wearing Gaultier Paris Haute Couture, Miu Miu boots, Rinaldy Yunard crown and necklace and Jacob & Co mesh gloves. She is wearing jewelry by Lana Jewelry, Narcisa Pheres, Pascale Monvoisin and Catherine Angiel.