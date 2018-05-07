Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 9:46 pm

Madonna Hits the Carpet Ahead of Met Gala Performance!

Madonna Hits the Carpet Ahead of Met Gala Performance!

Madonna covered up in netting while attending the 2018 Met Gala!

The superstar also rocked a crown while hitting the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening (May 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

Madonna is set to perform later in the evening.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Anna Wintour.

FYI: Madonna is wearing Gaultier Paris Haute Couture, Miu Miu boots, Rinaldy Yunard crown and necklace and Jacob & Co mesh gloves. She is wearing jewelry by Lana Jewelry, Narcisa Pheres, Pascale Monvoisin and Catherine Angiel.

Just Jared on Facebook
madonna 2018 met gala red carpet 01
madonna 2018 met gala red carpet 02
madonna 2018 met gala red carpet 03
madonna 2018 met gala red carpet 04
madonna 2018 met gala red carpet 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Madonna, Met Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr